The National Anti-Corruption Bureau has submitted a statement to the Office of the Prosecutor General regarding the need to open an investigation into Davyd Arakhamia, the head of the “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction. According to Oleksandr Klymenko, head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), the decision to launch an investigation falls exclusively within the authority of the Prosecutor General.

In an interview with “Ukrainska Pravda,” a video of which is posted on the publication’s YouTube channel, Klymenko noted that the investigation’s deadline expires at the end of this year, so a decision on the case involving illegal payments to lawmakers must be made.

When asked whether the sources of these funds had been identified and whether they could have come from call centers, the head of the SAPO said: “As we can see from the investigation, this isn’t just an isolated incident; it happened on a systematic basis, and the sources (of the funds) varied over different periods... including the investigative theory that these funds may have come from so-called call centers, since the very mechanism of transferring these funds… is as similar as possible to how funds were transferred in the ‘Carthage’ and ‘Carthage 2’ cases.”

When asked whether the leader of the “Servant of the People” faction could have been the person who organized the payments to lawmakers in envelopes, Klymenko noted: “In order to speak about a specific lawmaker, an investigation must be launched against him. That is the responsibility of the Prosecutor General.”

The head of the SAP noted that anti-corruption agencies have long been calling for anti-corruption bodies to be granted the right to initiate investigations into members of parliament; however, until such changes are adopted, this remains the exclusive authority of the Prosecutor General.

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“As far as I know, at the same time as the statement, the CPC appealed to the Office of the Prosecutor General and to NABU. And NABU submitted its position to the Office of the Prosecutor General, stating that it is necessary to enter (information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations regarding Arakhamia’s possible unlawful actions)… The facts set forth in the statement cannot be verified without initiating a pre-trial investigation,” explained the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

As reported with reference to the Anti-Corruption Center (ACC), on November 4, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) ordered Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky to enter into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations (URPI) information regarding a possible crime committed by Davyd Arakhamia, the head of the “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction. Prior to this, in October, the ACC had submitted a complaint to Kovalsky regarding Arakhamia’s alleged crime.

On December 27, 2025, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) announced the dismantling of an organized group which, according to investigators, included sitting members of parliament and which facilitated payments in exchange for votes in the Verkhovna Rada. As part of this investigation, five lawmakers were charged, including Yuriy Kisel, deputy head of the “Servant of the People” faction. Additionally, in late 2025, law enforcement conducted searches at the residence of David Arakhamia’s aide. According to court rulings, the organized group was led by a member of parliament from the leadership of the “Servant of the People” faction, who may have received $85,000 to be passed on to other lawmakers.

The CPC believes that Arakhamia may have been involved in organizing payments to members of parliament in exchange for their votes. The organization links this assumption to the details in the court rulings, which mention a leader of the organized group from among the leadership of the “Servant of the People” faction, as well as to information about the searches conducted at Arakhamia’s aide’s residence. At the same time, the CPC emphasizes that the faction leader’s possible involvement can only be established within the framework of a pretrial investigation.

Source: UP

As a reminder, the Office of the Prosecutor General did not open a case against Arakhamia despite the court’s decision.

As explained by the Anti-Corruption Center, on October 19 they filed a complaint alleging that Arakhamia had distributed “envelopes” to lawmakers in exchange for their votes. Kovalsky responded, just as former Prosecutor General Kravchenko had: he claimed that NABU is already investigating the matter and forwarded the complaint to them. However, only the Prosecutor General can register a case against a member of parliament. NABU confirmed exactly that: without registration, the Bureau cannot investigate Arakhamia.

NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office have obtained a court order to collect biological samples from David Arakhamia, an aide to the head of the “Servant of the People” faction, in connection with the case involving alleged payments to members of parliament in envelopes. According to journalist Mykhailo Tkach, investigators may attempt to establish a link between the seized money and the faction’s leadership, in particular by examining fingerprints on the banknotes. Journalist Yuriy Nikolov notes that this may indicate further progress in the investigation.

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