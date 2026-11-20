The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has exposed the head of one of the units within the Security Service of Ukraine’s (SBU) Department for the Protection of National Statehood, who is suspected of disclosing secrets of a pretrial investigation and passing on classified information in exchange for improper benefits. According to the investigation, the rewards included a paid family vacation in Bukovel and a BMW X5.

As reported by NABU, the investigation identified two instances of alleged corrupt activity by the official.

The first concerns an investigation by NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) into the misappropriation of oil and petroleum products belonging to PJSC “Ukrnafta.” In late 2024, according to the investigation, an SBU employee agreed with a representative of one of the beneficiaries of the so-called “Privat” group to pass on information about the progress of the investigation and planned investigative actions. The beneficiaries’ involvement in this case is currently being investigated.

According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau, the information obtained could have helped the individuals involved circumvent restrictions related to sanctions, asset freezes, and warrants. In exchange for this information, the trusted associate paid for the official’s stay at the Radisson Blu Resort Bukovel, costing 160,000 hryvnias. In late December 2024, his wife and children were vacationing there.

The second incident, according to detectives, occurred in 2023. At that time, the SBU official allegedly agreed with the former drilling director of JSC “Ukrgazvydobuvannya” to provide him with restricted-access information. This included, in particular, data from restricted government registries, as well as information held by telecommunications operators and providers.

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According to investigators, in exchange for the information, the former top manager purchased a BMW X5 for the SBU employee. To conceal the actual user, the car was registered in June 2023 to a company controlled by the bribe-giver. At the same time, the official himself and his wife used the car.

The SBU official was notified of his status as a suspect in the receipt of an unlawful benefit and the disclosure of pre-trial investigation data. A representative of one of the beneficiaries of the “Privat” group and a former drilling director at “Ukrgazvydobuvannya” is suspected of providing an unlawful benefit to a public official.

According to sources cited by UA.NEWS, the individual in question is attorney Bohdan Yakymets.

Source: NABU

On Wednesday, November 18, at the initiative of People’s Deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko, the Kyiv City Council hosted a regular meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) regarding violations of defense legislation and corruption offenses. SBU General Serhiy Duka was invited to attend.

As a reminder, General Serhiy Duka appeared at the session and answered certain questions. In particular, during the session, Duka stated that he had watched an interview with “The Mexican,” but was not personally acquainted with him.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) detained SBU General Serhiy Duka as part of a case involving bribes from call centers. The detention took place as part of the “Carthage” operation to expose a criminal organization whose members systematically paid bribes to high-ranking law enforcement officials to ensure the unimpeded operation of fraudulent call centers.

Earlier, a figure featured in NABU’s recordings related to the “Carthage” case, Yegor Burkin, known as “The Mexican,” gave an interview to blogger Vasyl Tymoshenko, in which he discussed the monthly turnover of call centers, their total number in Ukraine, and the need for protection for such businesses.

Burkin also explained how call centers in Ukraine are categorized by type of fraud. According to him, call centers are divided into 5–6 categories based on their activities. These could be call centers targeting banks—specifically, those that scam elderly people. They could also be call centers operating in the forex market. This isn’t fraud, but they’re looking for gamblers who want to make a quick buck. There are call centers for fortune-tellers, call centers for selling dietary supplements, call centers for pyramid schemes, and call centers for investment refunds.

In addition, “The Mexican” confirmed his voice on the recordings and clarified his remarks regarding the attack on investigative journalist Denis Bigus. “Denis Bigus did not receive a single threat directed at him. No action was taken against Denis Bigus. What I say in private conversations with anyone is of no consequence,” stated Vasyl Tymoshenko’s interlocutor.

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