Video: Nadiya Savchenko Shares What Helps Her Find Joy During the War

A former member of parliament, now a major in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and deputy battalion commander for combat operations, shared her thoughts on the small joys found amid the daily realities of war. Savchenko emphasized that even in difficult circumstances, life goes on, and the world is still alive.

According to Savchenko, in war, things that are familiar in peacetime take on a completely different meaning.

“When there was shelling, and now there’s silence—it’s such a stark contrast—and somewhere out there, birds are singing. You think, ‘Oh, the world is still alive,’” Savchenko shared.

Joy, she said, can even come from the chance to help a comrade, to talk with someone you have things in common with, or to notice the beauty around you. You can find joy in a beautiful landscape, even if it’s right behind a burned-out house.

Nadiya Savchenko drew a parallel with being in prison, where a person is deprived of the opportunity to see the world outside the window for a long time. Even in such conditions, she looks for small moments to hold onto: memories of loved ones, pleasant events, or any changes in her surroundings.

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The soldier emphasized that it’s important not only to remember one’s former life but also to gradually discover the life one has now.

“You forget how you used to live and begin to realize that this, too, is life. And the more active you are in this life, the more interesting it becomes. You spend less time feeling depressed,” Savchenko said in an interview with Natalya Vlaschenko.

Earlier, Nadiya Savchenko commented on reports regarding her second captivity.

Prior to that, Savchenko filed a complaint against Bezuhly with the SBU.

Nadiya Savchenko also shared a glimpse into her life outside of politics.

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