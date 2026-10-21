Video: Searches at the home of NBU Governor Pyshnyy are linked to KarpatNaftoChem and Sens Bank — MP

Searches at the home of Andriy Pyshny, head of the National Bank of Ukraine, may be related to the situation surrounding the “KarpatNaftoChem” plant and the management of Sens Bank by third parties. This was stated by People’s Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, citing several of his own sources.

According to Zheleznyak, Vasyl Veselyi, whom the lawmaker called “an overseer from Bankova,” is involved in both cases.

The MP also claims that, according to the testimony of the former chairman of Sens Bank’s supervisory board, it was Andriy Pyshnyy who brought Veselyi to the bank.

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Prior to this, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) confirmed that it had conducted searches at the National Bank’s premises and at the residence of one of its employees.

Earlier, MP Zheleznyak reported that NABU was conducting searches in the office of National Bank Chairman Andriy Pyshnyy.

As a reminder, Pyshny denied that he had influenced personnel decisions at Sens Bank.

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