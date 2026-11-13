Video: A displaced person from Donetsk Oblast evacuated five horses after a Russian strike on the stable

Ivan Shebanov left the Pokrovsk community along with five horses that he had rescued after Russian troops shelled his stable. He managed to get the animals out of the danger zone.

Ivan Shebanov, a displaced person, left for Cherkasy six months ago. He had his own stable in his home community, so for a long time he refused to leave his home despite the danger. To protect his horses, the owner had to take up a rifle. “I shot one down, and then another in the village. And then they started hunting me down. The guys from ‘Skala’ say, ‘They see everything there.’ If they see it, they’ll be there. I wasn’t afraid like that. I was afraid because I want to save my elite horses,” the displaced person said.

However, the Russians did end up hitting Ivan Shebanov’s stable. The owner managed to save only five horses. Later, he moved farther away from the Russian attacks.

In Cherkasy, the man is already working on a new stable for his horses. Volunteers and caring people are helping him with this. In particular, people bring food for the horses. “When there was nothing to feed them, I used my own money. When I received 19,000 in aid, I gave 10,000 of it to buy hay. I gave my own money. I had nothing to feed this little one. Now we’ve bought four metric tons of oats. The guys haven’t picked up the hay yet,” the displaced person said.

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In addition to the stable, the displaced person plans to build an indoor arena for training. “I also want an indoor arena—just to have one. A small arena for jumps; I need a bigger one and to fence it in so I can lead the horse up to the jumps,” the owner shared.

Ivan Shebanov calls his horses “the elite,” since they are champions of all-Ukrainian equestrian competitions. He lost one of his champions during a Russian attack. “I had a champion here. I’ve never once used a whip in a competition in my life. My rivals would whip their horses, but I just rode like that. I buried him. We wanted to put up a fence, but we couldn’t,” he shared in a report by Suspilne.

Earlier, the IOM warned of the risk of a new wave of Ukrainian displacement this winter.

Displaced persons may be removed from the registry without their consent: a list of grounds.

The Cabinet of Ministers has officially defined the powers of the new Ministry of Regions and IDPs.

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