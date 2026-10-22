Video: More than a million veterans believe the government is violating their rights — Lubinets

More than 2 million male and female veterans are registered in Ukraine, and once the war ends, that number could rise to 5–6 million. At the same time, the Ombudsman’s monitoring revealed that more than half of the veterans surveyed believe the state does not protect their rights.

This was stated by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights. According to the monitoring results, more than one million veterans feel that their rights remain unprotected.

Dmytro Lubinets notes that instead of receiving full support upon returning from the front lines or captivity, soldiers are forced to engage in a protracted “battle” with government bureaucracy.

“Can you imagine—one million Ukrainian citizens who have sacrificed part of their lives and health—and without a health-related disability, it’s now impossible to be demobilized... In other words, these are, by definition, people who were wounded and discharged from military service precisely due to their health condition. And a million of these citizens believe that the state has done nothing and is doing nothing to protect their rights,” Lubinets noted.

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He also added that, according to his estimates, once the war ends, the number of veterans will total at least 5–6 million.

Source: RBC-Ukraine

Earlier, Lubinets responded to the beating of a student by a teacher in the Odesa region.

In addition, Lubinets explained whether the Territorial Control Centers (TCCs) can confiscate phones and forcibly put people on buses.

Prior to this, Lubinets announced two criminal cases following an inspection of the Khmelnytskyi TCC.

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