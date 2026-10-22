Video: Border guards found ten stowaways in a milk truck

Operatives from the Mohyliv-Podilskyi Border Guard Detachment stopped a truck driven by a 40-year-old Moldovan citizen who was attempting to illegally transport ten Ukrainians across the border. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

The driver claimed he was transporting pallets of milk, and the semi-trailer was sealed under customs supervision. During an inspection, law enforcement officers discovered men from various regions among the pallets; they had paid between 3,000 and 15,000 U.S. dollars for the trip and were communicating with the driver via a radio.

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The passengers were held administratively liable, and the foreign national was charged under Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

This is stated in a report by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police uncovered eight schemes to evade mobilization in various regions.

In the Rivne region, a high school student smuggled draft dodgers to the Belarusian border for $3,000.

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