As a result of yet another Russian attack in Odesa on October 18, a 19-story residential building was damaged. The building’s roof, boiler room, and apartments on the top floor were damaged, and a fire broke out.

Units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine quickly arrived at the scene, evacuated the residents, and extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading to other floors. One child was injured as a result of the enemy shelling. More than 50 firefighters were deployed to deal with the aftermath of the attack, along with psychologists from the State Emergency Service to assist the residents.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

In the morning, Russian troops launched a massive strike on Rivne and surrounding settlements. Civilian infrastructure facilities were among the targets, and fires broke out following the attack. According to Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional State Administration, the fires have already been contained, and there are currently no reports of injuries.

Russian troops have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times with drones and artillery.

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