On November 5, the High Anti-Corruption Court will consider a motion to impose a preventive measure on Volodymyr Tsenov, first deputy head of the National Police’s Department of Strategic Investigations. He is accused of covering up fraudulent call centers.

This was reported by a UA.News correspondent from the courtroom.

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According to investigators, Volodymyr Tsenov, who appears in the NABU “Carthage” case files under the alias “Price,” was involved in a scheme to cover up fraudulent call centers. Investigators obtained evidence of Tsenov’s contacts with criminal boss Andriy Osipov (alias “Criminal”). During the court hearing, the prosecutor outlined the details of the scheme, which operated from at least January 5 to July 27, 2026. Specifically, Osipov provided the addresses of call centers under his control, while Tsenov did not conduct searches or take other enforcement actions against them, effectively turning a blind eye to their activities. He also provided assistance in cases where the call centers had already been raided by other law enforcement agencies. When authorities seized computers and servers from a fraudulent call center, the Pechersk District Court intervened and ruled that the equipment be returned. Tsenov ensured that the computers were successfully returned to the fraudsters so they could resume their operations.

For his work, Tsenov received payments from Osipov via cryptocurrency wallets.

During the hearings, the prosecution insists on keeping Volodymyr Tsenov in custody, with the alternative of setting bail at 20 million hryvnias. The prosecution justified its position by arguing that Tsenov refused to cooperate with the investigation, provide passwords, logins, etc., and is therefore concealing evidence. There is also a high risk of flight and pressure on witnesses from the suspect, who has powerful connections in law enforcement and judicial bodies.

As a reminder, NABU and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) announced charges against five members of a criminal organization that was uncovered the day before during Operation “Carthage.” Among the suspects are the group’s organizer and high-ranking officials from the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police.

Following the release of new evidence in the “Carthage” case, anti-corruption authorities detained Volodymyr Tsenov, first deputy head of the National Police’s Department of Strategic Investigations.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) detained SBU General Serhiy Duka in connection with a case involving bribes from call centers. He resisted arrest and threatened officers with a weapon.

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