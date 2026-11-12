Video: Stefanchuk Complained About the Bitter Cold in Parliament

During the plenary session on November 12, Ruslan Stefanchuk, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, complained about the low temperature in the parliament building.

“It’s awful. Horrible. Terrible. It’s cold,” said the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada.

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Earlier, MP Danylo Getmantsev reported that, due to the consequences of Russian attacks on the capital’s energy infrastructure, the Verkhovna Rada building had lost its water supply and heating, and electricity was being supplied intermittently. According to him, the parliament found itself in the same conditions as the rest of Kyiv’s residents, where power and heat outages continue as the power grid operates at the limits of its capacity.

Source: TSN.

The Kyiv City Council’s Temporary Control Commission assessed the capital’s preparedness for the heating season. According to the committee’s chairman, Oleksandr Brodsky, the city’s own power generation facilities—CHP-5 and CHP-6, which provided about 1.3 GW of capacity—have been completely destroyed. At the same time, Kyiv’s winter consumption amounts to about 1.8 GW.

Zelenskyy ordered an assessment of the heating supply situation in the regions.

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