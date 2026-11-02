Video: 25 people were found in a house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka; four were injured

In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka in the Kyiv region, 25 people were found inside a house. Four of them were injured and require medical attention—they are scheduled to be taken to the hospital.

A medical professional and a law enforcement officer were allowed into the house, where, according to local residents, hostages may have been held.

More than 20 people may have been held captive in the house at 7 Soniachna Street in the Petropavlivska Borshchahivka neighborhood of Kyiv, where local residents had seen ambulances and police since noon. Some of them are injured, according to a medical worker who is currently at the scene of the incident.

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The woman told reporters that there are at least 25 people inside the building—from the attics to the basement. It is unknown whether they are civilians or military personnel.

Four of the people found inside the building require medical attention. They have already been loaded into ambulances.

The medic did not specify what injuries the men sustained or who inflicted them.

This was reported with reference to UNN.

As a reminder, military command is rushing to the outskirts of Kyiv: details of the incident.

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