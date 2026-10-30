The State Emergency Service’s Kyiv garrison held a retirement ceremony for Valentin Ostapets, the head of one of the Kyiv rescue units. He dedicated 33 years of his life to public service and saving people.

In 2026, while responding to another Russian attack, Ostapets came under fire again and sustained serious injuries. He was awarded the Order “For Courage” for his service and bravery as a rescuer.

Valentin Mykolayovych began his professional career as a rank-and-file firefighter. Over more than three decades of service, he has responded to hundreds of calls, helped clean up the aftermath of enemy shelling of the capital, and saved countless lives.

In 2026, while responding to another attack by the Russian Federation, Valentin Ostapets, along with his colleagues, came under repeated enemy fire and sustained serious injuries. For his courage and dedication, he was honored with many awards, including the Order “For Courage,” 3rd Class.

The veteran’s farewell ceremony took place according to a long-standing and touching tradition of firefighters. Dressed in his usual firefighting uniform, Valentin Mykolayovych performed his final duty—he pulled a fire truck out of its bay on his own. Afterward, his colleagues “bathed” him under jets of water from two fire hoses—a symbolic ritual to wash away the soot and anxieties accumulated over years of service.

undefined

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv.

State Emergency Service rescuers received their first firefighting robot from a Ukrainian manufacturer.

Large-scale State Emergency Service exercises in Cherkasy demonstrated the operations of aviation units and special forces.

State Emergency Service bomb disposal experts recovered an unexploded aerial bomb from a private yard in Kharkiv.

Read us on