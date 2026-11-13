Video: A "magician" who promised to heal a sick boy and defrauded his mother was exposed in Kyiv

The Darnytsia District Prosecutor’s Office has charged a 27-year-old Kyiv resident, known for his appearances on television shows. According to the investigation, the man used his popularity to offer paid assistance to people in difficult life circumstances, including parents of sick children and relatives of missing soldiers.

The “guru’s” actions have been classified under Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (fraud committed using electronic computing equipment).

In May 2025, a woman who was raising a 7-year-old son with a serious diagnosis and behavioral disorders—which are not treatable but require behavioral correction—contacted the “magician.” Taking advantage of the woman’s vulnerable psychological state, the “magician” convinced her of the need for paid “consultations” and “rituals” that were supposed to help her son. The woman transferred a total of 60,000 UAH for this “help.” The so-called “magician’s” rituals had no effect whatsoever, other than enriching him.

In addition to “magical services” and “marathons,” the man made money by selling figurines of a “golden buffalo that helps millionaires,” as well as miracle candles that help remove “curses.” A figurine could be purchased for 9,000 UAH, and a miracle candle for 1,300 UAH.

To increase the number of followers on his pages, the man did “card readings” on the course of the war, “predicted” that Kyiv residents would be transported by barge from the right bank to the left bank of the city, and emphasized that “magicians and witches have special power during wartime—not just to survive, but to live well.”

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Source: Press Service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office

A woman in Lviv will stand trial for fraud involving a scheme in which she claimed, “Your child was in a car accident.”

It was previously reported that a 71-year-old Kyiv resident received a call on a messaging app from a man who identified himself as an SBU employee. He informed her that she was suspected of treason and had to hand over all her savings for verification. The money would be checked to ensure it did not originate from Russia. The scammers promised to return the money to her after it had been verified. To make their story more convincing, the scammers sent her forged summonses via the messaging app.

Prior to this, the High Anti-Corruption Court sentenced an employee of the Krasyliv Aggregate Plant to nine years in prison for receiving an unlawful benefit.

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