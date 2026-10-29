Video: A scheme involving fraudulent disability claims worth $20,000 was uncovered in Kyiv

A 59-year-old woman was caught in the capital who, according to the investigation, organized the issuance of fraudulent disability certificates for men of draft age in exchange for $20,000. The scheme was intended to help them avoid mobilization.

The crime was documented by operatives from the Migration Police Department of the Kyiv City Police Headquarters, in collaboration with investigators from the Svyatoshynsky Police Department and SBU officers.

The woman offered her “clients” not just help with paperwork, but a complete scheme: from filing a declaration with a family doctor and creating a medical history to subsequently passing an expert commission review. At the same time, the necessary documents were to be prepared without any real grounds for establishing disability.

Claiming to have connections among medical professionals, the suspect offered to arrange the preparation of medical documents for one of the men that could serve as grounds for obtaining a deferment from mobilization. For her “services,” she demanded $20,000, and the client could choose the “required diagnosis” himself.

Initially, the woman received $5,000 from the man for preparing the documents for him. Later, during a subsequent meeting, she received another $10,000 from the same client—as an advance payment for preparing documents for two other men.

While the money was being handed over at a restaurant in the capital, law enforcement officers detained the suspect in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Investigators, under the procedural supervision of the Svyatoshyn District Prosecutor’s Office, notified the woman that she was suspected of violating Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—receiving an unlawful benefit for influencing a decision made by an authorized official. The penalty under this article provides for up to five years of imprisonment.

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In addition, police conducted searches at the suspect’s residence and at the residences of other possible participants in the scheme. The pretrial investigation is currently ongoing.

Source: Kyiv Police Communications Department

Meanwhile, in Nikopol, a scheme involving fictitious university enrollment to obtain a deferment was uncovered.

Schemes to evade mobilization are being uncovered throughout Ukraine.

In the Chernihiv region, a detained deserter attempted to offer a bribe of 40,000 hryvnias.

In Kyiv, a scheme to evade mobilization involving a former official was uncovered.

The SBU and the National Police have uncovered 12 schemes to evade mobilization in eight regions.

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