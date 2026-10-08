Video: A Peugeot and a Tesla collided in Kyiv; one of the cars crashed into a pole

A serious traffic accident involving a Peugeot and a Tesla occurred on Luhova Street in Kyiv, near “Karavan.” After the collision, one of the cars crashed into a pole.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/25/img-5697.mp4

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/25/img-5698.mp4

This was reported by local Telegram channels.

A Ukrainian citizen died in a traffic accident in Alanya, Turkey.

As a reminder, the police have warned Ukrainians about fake fines for traffic violations.

In Ukraine, fines for speeding will be sharply increased.

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