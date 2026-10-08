Video: A Peugeot and a Tesla collided in Kyiv; one of the cars crashed into a pole
A serious traffic accident involving a Peugeot and a Tesla occurred on Luhova Street in Kyiv, near “Karavan.” After the collision, one of the cars crashed into a pole.
This was reported by local Telegram channels.
A Ukrainian citizen died in a traffic accident in Alanya, Turkey.
As a reminder, the police have warned Ukrainians about fake fines for traffic violations.
In Ukraine, fines for speeding will be sharply increased.