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News Ukraine

Video: A Peugeot and a Tesla collided in Kyiv; one of the cars crashed into a pole

UA NEWS 08 October 2026 15:48
Video: A Peugeot and a Tesla collided in Kyiv; one of the cars crashed into a pole

A serious traffic accident involving a Peugeot and a Tesla occurred on Luhova Street in Kyiv, near “Karavan.” After the collision, one of the cars crashed into a pole.


This was reported by local Telegram channels.

A Ukrainian citizen died in a traffic accident in Alanya, Turkey.

As a reminder, the police have warned Ukrainians about fake fines for traffic violations.

In Ukraine, fines for speeding will be sharply increased.

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