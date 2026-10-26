Video: A collaborator with the occupation police in Zaporizhzhia was arrested and convicted in Lviv

The court found a 29-year-old resident of the Zaporizhzhia region guilty of collaboration and sentenced him to 12 years in prison with the confiscation of all his property. In addition, the convicted man is barred from holding positions in law enforcement and government agencies for a period of 10 years.

In June 2022, the man voluntarily joined the occupation police in the Vasylivka district, where, together with representatives of the occupation authorities, he patrolled the village of Mykhailivka, conducted searches of the homes of pro-Ukrainian residents, and provided security for the polling station during the so-called “referendum” on the “annexation” of the Zaporizhzhia region to the Russian Federation.

At the end of 2023, the defendant left for territory controlled by Ukraine and settled with relatives in Lviv under the guise of an internally displaced person, where he was detained by law enforcement officers. The convicted man will remain in custody until the verdict becomes final.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General.

Collaborator Oleksandr Kobets, who headed the occupation administration in Kherson, was sentenced to life imprisonment with confiscation of property. The verdict was handed down based on evidence gathered by counterintelligence and investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine.

The Security Service of Ukraine announced another charge against Volodymyr Saldo, the so-called “head” of the Kherson region’s occupation administration, specifically for establishing an occupation battalion.

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