Video: In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, a crowd tried to free the mobilized men from a bus

In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, near Kyiv, a clash broke out as people were being led out of the building where they had been staying. They were being escorted to a military bus, but a crowd that had gathered tried to prevent this.

People who had previously claimed that citizens were being illegally detained in the building attacked the vehicle and tried to free the conscripts. Currently, the crowd is blocking the bus in which the men were placed.

The crowd initially tried to knock down the brick fence surrounding the building.

Later, when the men began to be led out of the building and escorted to the military bus, people started chanting, “Guys, run!” and attacked the bus.

The bus is currently blocked.

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According to UNN.

The commander of the National Guard confirmed the detention of those returned from the Northwest Operational Command in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: 25 people were found in a house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka; four were wounded.

As a reminder, military command is rushing to the suburbs of Kyiv: details of the incident.

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