Video: Criminal proceedings have been opened in Ternopil against a man who fired a gun in a store

Police have opened a criminal case against a man who opened fire in a store in Ternopil. Investigators have classified his actions as unlawful deprivation of liberty and as a threat or act of violence against a law enforcement officer.

The issue of notifying the suspect of the charges against him and selecting a preventive measure is currently being decided.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, November 5, around 11:00 a.m. The 102 emergency hotline received a report that an armed man had entered a store on Danylo Halytskyi Boulevard in Ternopil and began threatening people. Shortly thereafter, gunshots were heard coming from the store.

A special police operation was launched in the city. Law enforcement officers and representatives of relevant agencies quickly arrived at the scene.

Law enforcement officers determined that the man was holding people hostage inside the store. During negotiations, police managed to distract the suspect, allowing the hostages to take advantage of the situation and flee the premises through a service exit.

At that moment, the suspect detonated an object resembling a grenade and began firing indiscriminately.

Thanks to the coordinated actions of KORD special forces, the armed suspect was apprehended. He turned out to be a 53-year-old resident of Ternopil. An object resembling a pistol and a hunting knife were seized from him.

No one was injured as a result of the incident. It turned out that the suspect was under the influence of alcohol.

Police investigators determined that shortly before the incident, the suspect had already visited the store, behaved aggressively, and gotten into a confrontation with store employees. He then left the store but later returned armed.

The suspect was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Information regarding this incident has been entered into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 146 (unlawful deprivation of liberty) and Part 1 of Article 345 (threats or violence against a law enforcement officer) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. During the pretrial investigation, the suspect’s actions will be definitively classified under applicable law. undefined This was reported by the Ternopil Regional Police. As a reminder, in Ternopil, an armed man locked the store manager in an office and opened fire. Shooting at the Pechersk Shopping Center: the suspect was taken into custody without bail. The suspect in the shooting in Kyiv’s Svyatoshynsky District has been notified of the charges against him. A shooting occurred in the Zhytomyr region between a soldier and a local resident (video).

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