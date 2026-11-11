Video: Zaporizhzhia Plans to Change Traffic Flow Across the DniproHES Dam and Restrict Bridge Access

In Zaporizhzhia, authorities plan to change the traffic pattern across the DniproHES dam by implementing a reversible traffic system. The direction of traffic in most lanes will change depending on traffic volume and the number of vehicles on the road.

This was announced by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

The Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council adopted the corresponding decision. According to Semikin, the new traffic scheme is designed to account for uneven traffic loads throughout the day and help manage traffic during peak hours.

During rush hour, three lanes will be allocated for traffic in the direction with the highest volume of vehicles. One lane will remain open for oncoming traffic.

The direction of traffic will change twice during the day. In the morning and evening, traffic management will be adjusted to current traffic conditions. In other words, depending on which direction has more vehicles, a greater number of lanes will be allocated to that direction.

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Separately, the Regional Military Administration emphasized that the new plan also includes safety measures. In the event of hostile threats, traffic across the bridges will be temporarily blocked.

As Semikin explained, such restrictions typically last between five and 15 minutes. After that, traffic resumes.

“I understand that this causes inconvenience, but I ask for your understanding. We make these decisions for the sake of people’s safety,” the head of the Regional Military Administration concluded.

Earlier in Zaporizhzhia, traffic across the Preobrazhensky Bridge was completely halted.

On November 4, Russian forces struck the village of Bilenke in the Zaporizhzhia district, killing a 53-year-old man.

In Zaporizhzhia, a 54-year-old man was injured when a Russian drone struck a civilian vehicle. The victim was hospitalized.

On November 4, Russian forces carried out two strikes on Vilnyansk in the Zaporizhzhia region. Two people were killed in the attack, and a fire broke out in a high-rise residential building.

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