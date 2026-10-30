Video: Ukraine Calls for an Emergency Meeting of the UN Security Council Over Russian Strikes on Dnipro and Chernihiv

Ukraine is calling for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in response to massive Russian attacks on Dnipro and Chernihiv, which have resulted in civilian casualties. This was announced by the Ukrainian ambassador.

This was stated by Andriy Melnyk, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN.

The Ukrainian side is calling for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in response to the recent shelling of Ukrainian cities.

According to the diplomat, Russian missiles are deliberately targeting civilians.

“Following Russia’s latest barbaric atrocities against Ukrainian civilians in Dnipro, Chernihiv, and Kremenchuk—where Russian missiles deliberately killed 20 Ukrainians and wounded dozens more— we are convening an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council,” Melnik said.

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The diplomat also took a strong stance on Russia’s membership in the international organization, calling for Russia to be permanently expelled.

As a reminder, Russia has once again attacked the Dnipro train station.

Earlier, the occupiers attacked the train station in Dnipro, killing at least 13 people.

The Russian strike on the Dnipro train station claimed the lives of five railway workers; among the dead were two female conductors.

Ukrzaliznytsia provided details on the circumstances of the Russian strike on the Dnipro train station, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of civilian passengers.

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