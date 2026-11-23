On November 23, the first snow fell in several regions of Ukraine. Snowfall was reported in the Poltava and Odesa regions, in Kharkiv, and in the western regions.

In Poltava, snow covered the streets and houses, but because temperatures are above freezing, it isn’t sticking to the ground. Snowfall also occurred in Karlivka and Lubny, where blizzards began in some areas.

In the Odesa region, the first snow fell amid problems with electricity and heat supply following Russian attacks. It is also snowing in Kharkiv, where a blizzard has blanketed the city.

Despite the snowfall, there are no severe frosts in Ukraine yet—winter has merely reminded us of its approach.

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Over the next week, from November 23 to 29, 2026, Ukraine will experience a noticeable shift toward winter-like weather. Unstable weather with wet snow, gusty winds, and icy conditions in the early part of the week will give way to dry and frosty conditions toward the weekend under the influence of a Scandinavian high-pressure system.

On Monday, November 23, 2026, cloudy weather with some sunny intervals is forecast for Ukraine, along with significant weather contrasts between the west and the rest of the country.

In the highlands of the Carpathians, stormy weather has persisted for the fourth day in a row: heavy snow fell on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi, temperatures dropped to a 12-degree frost, and wind speeds at the summit reached 17 m/s.

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