Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on October 30 that all residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine were able to take advantage of the evacuation, and humanitarian aid was delivered to those who remained.

All residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine were able to do so. At the same time, humanitarian aid was delivered to those who decided to stay. This was stated by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

According to him, separate vehicles were provided to transport large luggage. Passengers’ suitcases were registered and marked with special tags. The process was overseen by representatives of the Russian agency and staff of the Ukrainian Ombudsman, who ensured that there was enough space on the buses for everyone.

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Lubinec also noted that even people who had not previously registered for the evacuation were given the opportunity to leave.

Separately, the ombudsman reported that the ceasefire has now lasted more than 87 hours. The Ukrainian delegation is returning home.

As a reminder, 17 buses carrying residents of Oleshky are heading to Ukraine, while the number heading to Russia is several times smaller.

In the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, demining of designated routes has been completed and the humanitarian convoy is ready for departure, according to Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

Prior to this, a delegation comprising representatives from Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia arrived at the location from which they plan to deliver humanitarian aid to Oleshky.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, agreed to travel to the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region via Russian territory, as there is currently no other safe route for the humanitarian mission. The Ombudsman’s Office explained that the route across the front line is dangerous, and crossing the river is impossible due to landmines.

Russian troops may use the temporary ceasefire in the occupied town of Oleshky to move equipment and troops closer to Kherson. The German newspaper Bild reported on this threat, citing Ukrainian military personnel.

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