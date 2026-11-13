Video: A heavy downpour in Uzhhorod flooded the streets and the railroad crossing under the bridge

On Friday, November 13, heavy rains caused flooding on several streets and at the railroad underpass in Uzhhorod. Traffic was significantly disrupted in certain parts of the city.

It is reported that water flooded the roadways on several streets in various parts of the city. In addition, due to the accumulation of rainwater, the road crossing under the railroad bridge on Vasyl Shpenyk Street was flooded again. At noon, this section was cordoned off for the safety of drivers.

The cause of the flooding is that the city’s sewer system cannot handle the significant amount of rainfall, according to the Uzhhorod City Council.

“Over the past half-day, we’ve had nearly half a month’s worth of rainfall. Our pipelines cannot handle this amount of rain. Crews have been dispatched to address the situation, and we plan to clean out the grates and storm drains where water has accumulated and is stagnating. The situation is complicated by fallen leaves—they are obstructing water flow,” said Oleksandra Turyanchik, head of the Housing and Utilities Department of the Uzhhorod City Council.

This has been reported by eyewitnesses on social media and local media, and the Uzhhorod City Council has also been informed about the problem of flooded streets.

Video: In Dnipro, a heavy downpour flooded the streets and disrupted traffic.

Photos, video: A heavy downpour flooded Lviv.

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