Video: An 80-year-old woman was evacuated from Komyshuvakha after her caregiver was killed by a Russian strike

Volunteers evacuated an 80-year-old woman living alone from the village of Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region; her caregiver was killed on November 2 as a result of a Russian airstrike on an underground shelter.

According to volunteer Vlad Makhovsky, among those killed by enemy shelling were people who cared for the elderly and individuals with disabilities, leaving some local residents without assistance.

The evacuated pensioner was taken to a safe place. Meanwhile, during search operations, volunteers found another elderly man dead, whose caregiver had also been killed in the same airstrike.

Source: Vlad Makhovsky on Facebook.

As a reminder, emergency rescue operations in Komyshuvas are now in their fourth day. Earlier, rescuers recovered the bodies of 42 victims from under the rubble. The identification of unidentified bodies is currently underway.

Residents of Komyshuvakha were urged to evacuate after Russia bombed the town with aerial bombs.

The families of those killed in the Russian attack on Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region will receive funds for funerals, and the wounded will be paid financial assistance from the regional budget. The amount of compensation for a single victim can reach 50,000 hryvnias.

The strike on Komyshuvakha may be the deadliest Russian attack on civilians, according to the NYT.

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