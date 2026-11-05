Serhiy Duka, first deputy head of the SBU’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood, who was detained by NABU detectives as part of the “Carthage” special operation, was previously involved in a high-profile traffic accident involving former People’s Deputy Oleg Lyashko.

The accident occurred in Kyiv in April 2022. At that time, the car in which Lyashko was traveling collided with an SBU service vehicle; according to “Ukrainska Pravda,” Serhiy Duka was a passenger in that vehicle. Other Ukrainian media outlets also reported on his involvement in that accident.

Arrest in the “Carthage” Case

Duka’s arrest became public on November 4. He was detained by officers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

This took place against the backdrop of the large-scale “Carthage” operation. According to the investigation, members of the exposed criminal organization systematically paid bribes to high-ranking law enforcement officials to ensure the unimpeded operation of fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses.

On November 5, it was reported that Serhiy Duka and other suspects had been notified of the charges against them. Duka is identified in the case under the alias “Akim.”

Earlier, NABU also stated that during the searches, one of the high-ranking SBU officials threatened detectives with a firearm and obstructed the investigation. This likely referred specifically to Serhiy Duka.

What is known about the car accident involving Oleg Lyashko

The high-profile accident occurred on April 28, 2022, at the intersection of Elektrikiv and Naberezhno-Rybalska Streets in Kyiv.



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At that time, the car carrying former People’s Deputy Oleg Lyashko collided with a Lexus service vehicle carrying SBU officers.

Lyashko claimed that the law enforcement officers ran a red light at the intersection with their emergency lights flashing. According to him, two people in his car were injured as a result of the accident.

After the collision, the former MP had an emotional exchange with the driver and passenger of the Lexus. He posted a video of the incident on Facebook.

At the time, the SBU confirmed the accident and stated that it would conduct an internal investigation into its employee’s actions. The agency also urged Lyashko not to provoke military personnel.

As a reminder, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) announced that they had served notices of suspicion to five members of a criminal organization that had been exposed the day before during Operation “Carthage.” Among the suspects are the group’s organizer and high-ranking officials from the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police.

Detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau detained General Serhiy Duka, first deputy head of the SBU’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood. The arrest took place as part of the operation to expose the criminal organization known as “Carthage,” whose members systematically paid bribes to high-ranking law enforcement officials to ensure the unimpeded operation of fraudulent call centers.

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