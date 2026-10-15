Video: Zelenskyy Responds to Questions About Whether He Plans to Resign Amid Calls from Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he has no plans to step down, despite calls from U.S. President Donald Trump to replace the Ukrainian leader. He explained why he does not consider a change in presidency to be a way to resolve the problems caused by Russian aggression.

During the conversation, Morgan recalled Trump’s remarks that Ukraine needs a new president who can negotiate an end to the war. The U.S. leader accused Zelenskyy of being unwilling to reach an agreement with Russia.

In response, the Ukrainian president noted that the Russian occupation of Crimea and part of the Donbas began even before he came to power. According to him, the country had already been resisting Russian aggression for a long time before the full-scale invasion, and a different politician was president at that time.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the decision to change the head of state rests with the Ukrainian people. At the same time, he is convinced that the new president—regardless of whether it is a man or a woman—will also be compelled to defend the country.

“I am confident that the new president—whether a man or a woman—will defend our country, because this is our home. How could it be otherwise?” Zelenskyy said.

When Morgan asked him directly if he planned to step down, the president replied, “No, of course not. This is my responsibility.”

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During the interview, Zelenskyy also explained why holding elections in Ukraine under the current conditions poses serious challenges. According to him, Russian attacks are ongoing, millions of Ukrainians are abroad, and a significant portion of the population is serving in the military.

A separate issue is the participation in the vote of military personnel and citizens living in temporarily occupied territories. Organizing elections in such a way that everyone has the opportunity to vote, and the process itself is safe and legitimate, is extremely difficult during wartime.

The president did not claim that his successor would necessarily act in the same way he does. Zelenskyy acknowledged that another leader might be more or less effective. At the same time, he is convinced that any Ukrainian president will have a duty to defend the country.

Source: Piers Morgan

In addition, Zelenskyy stated that monthly losses among Russian troops have reached 43,000.

Earlier, Zelenskyy concluded an hour-long meeting with Bernam in London.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also held an audience with King Charles III of the United Kingdom.

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