During the court hearing, Valentina Moloda spoke about her medical education and professional career.

She claims to hold a degree in medicine, have relevant specializations, and work as a practicing surgeon.

She also stated that she owns two medical facilities and is prepared to provide investigators with documents confirming her qualifications, including her license.

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During the hearing, she was also asked about the emergency medical services at these facilities. Molodiy replied that law enforcement officials had already investigated the relevant circumstances.

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv is determining a pretrial measure for Valentina Moloda, who is charged with obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and disseminating information about the locations of military units through her participation in the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, a crowd attempted to free conscripts from a bus.

The commander of the National Guard acknowledged that those returned from the Special Military Service were being held in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: Twenty-five people were found in a house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka; four were wounded.

As a reminder, military command is rushing to the Kyiv suburbs: details of the incident.

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