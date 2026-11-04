On Wednesday, November 4, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine released recordings of conversations between individuals involved in the U420 case, during which they discussed the possibility of physically assaulting journalists who were covering the activities of the chain of stores. In particular, they discussed an acid attack on journalist Denys Bigus in connection with his report on the U420 drug stores.

In addition, the participants in the conversations threatened physical violence against blogger Ihor Lachen, the editorial staff of ProKyiv, and a defender of Mariupol.

According to the investigation, members of a criminal organization were involved in the operations of the U420 chain of stores, which sold narcotics. One of its members, Yegor Burkin, nicknamed “The Mexican,” owned these stores, while Andriy Osipov, known as “Criminal,” held a stake in the business and received a monthly percentage of its revenue.

In the released recordings, “The Mexican” discusses journalist Denis Bigus and possible ways to attack him. In particular, he suggests dousing the journalist with acid or beating him with hammers.

“I think we’ll splash him with f***ing acid… What do you think—or just f***ing beat him with hammers somewhere? Which do you think would cause less of a stir—hammers or acid?” he says.

In another conversation, Burkin explicitly expresses his desire to take revenge on Bigus, fearing that the journalist will continue to publish stories about their activities.

In addition, the suspects mentioned Igor Lachen and other journalists who had covered the activities of the U420 network and discussed the possibility of attacks against them. In particular, they threatened physical violence against Lachen and the editorial staff of ProKyiv.

Among the potential targets, the suspects also named a defender of Mariupol who had survived Russian captivity and organized protests against the network’s activities. According to NABU’s findings, they also planned to douse him with acid and beat him with hammers.

How the U420 suspects planned to protect their business

In other recordings, members of the organization discuss bribing high-ranking officials, including a minister referred to in the conversations as “K.” This likely refers to the then-Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko. According to NABU, “The Mexican” asked “The Criminal” to find a way to reach an agreement with the minister to ensure the stores could operate without interference.

The participants in the scheme also considered the possibility of influencing parliament and legislation. In particular, they discussed drafting and passing bills that would legalize marijuana in Ukraine.

In one of the recordings, Osipov speaks of his intention to meet with the head of a parliamentary faction to discuss the legalization of the product. During the conversation, he mentions the surname “Arakhamia.” This likely refers to Davyd Arakhamia, the head of the “Servant of the People” faction.

According to investigators, members of the organization attempted to protect their business by bribing officials and influencing decisions at the state level.

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This was reported by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine on Wednesday, November 4.

In Kyiv, “U420” stores are being raided on suspicion of selling drugs to children.

A drug ring that distributed drugs through a pretrial detention center was uncovered in Kyiv.

Law enforcement officials are conducting large-scale searches at the U420 chain of stores.

The National Police have uncovered a connection between U420 and Khimprom.

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