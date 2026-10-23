Power Outages in the Kyiv Region on October 23: Schedule for All Rotation Groups

On Friday, October 23, 2026, hourly power outages will be in effect in the Kyiv region. Utility companies have released the schedule for all consumer groups.

Power will be cut off according to the following schedules:

Group 1.1 — from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Group 1.2 — from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Group 2.1 — from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Queue 2.2 — from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Group 3.1 — from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Shift 3.2 — from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Shift 4.1 — from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.

Shift 4.2 — from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.

Shift 5.1 — from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Group 5.2 — from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Shift 6.1 — from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Group 6.2 — from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

To find out the exact time of a power outage at a specific address, consumers are advised to use the utility companies’ official services.

You can check the schedule:

via the DTEK Kyiv Power Grids chatbot;

on the official DTEK Kyiv Power Grids website;

in the “Kyiv Digital” app;

on the YASNO website;

in the YASNO Mobile app.

The time of the power outage depends on the rotation schedule for the consumer’s address. Therefore, before making plans, it is advisable to check the current schedule on the relevant service.

This was reported by DTEK.

On October 23, mandatory electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect in some regions of Ukraine.

As of the morning of October 22, power outages affecting consumers were reported in six regions of Ukraine as a result of Russian shelling. In some regions, hourly power outage schedules covering up to two rounds are also in effect.

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