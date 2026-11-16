Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded journalist and television host Mykola Veresny the Order “For Merit,” Third Class. The state award was granted for his significant personal contribution to the development of the media industry in Ukraine.

According to the document, the state awards were granted for his significant personal contribution to the development of the media industry in Ukraine, high professionalism, active civic engagement, and the defense of Ukraine’s national interests in the media sphere.

Mykola Veresny (Mykola Sytnyk) was awarded the Order “For Merit,” Third Class. The same award was presented to Andriy Malchevsky, CEO of the “1+1” TV channel; photographer Oleksandr Maslov; Andriy Partika, CEO of the Ocean Media Plus sales house; war correspondent Yegor Romakhl; Yevhen Slavnyi, Editor-in-Chief of United24 Media, as well as other media representatives.

Separately, the president awarded the Order of Princess Olga, Third Class, to female journalists and media professionals. Among them were Radio NV journalist Yulia Zabelina and radio host and program director of Radio “P’yatnitsa” Anna Sviridovich (Anna Sviridova).

Also awarded this honor were Anastasia Bagalika, a journalist and host at Hromadske Radio; Yulia Bin, CEO of the State Enterprise “Multimedia Platform for International Broadcasting of Ukraine”; journalist Larisa Voloshina, Radio Kultura producer Iryna Korniienko, strategic marketing expert Olena Martynova, and “Suspilne Dnipro” correspondent Olesia Prykhodko.

In addition, Zelenskyy awarded the honorary title of “Honored Artist of Ukraine” to Natalia Grabchenko, editor-in-chief of Radio Culture’s Live Broadcast Department.

The head of state signed the corresponding decree No. 1120/2026 on November 16 to mark Radio, Television, and Communications Workers’ Day.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy awarded singer and volunteer Dasha Astafieva the Order of Princess Olga.

Zelenskyy awarded Melania Trump the Order of Princess Olga.

Sibiga awarded Finland’s Foreign Minister the Order of Princess Olga

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