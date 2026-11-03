The parents of a 14-year-old teenager who was involved in an incident at a Ukrainian National Guard facility in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka in the Kyiv region may face administrative charges, if the minor’s actions are not found to constitute a criminal offense.

Interior Minister Ivan Vyhovsky announced this during a briefing, noting that the situation is under close scrutiny by the country’s leadership.

For his part, National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko denied reports that military personnel had used force against the teenager. According to him, the boy climbed the tree on his own and fell; after that, the soldiers took him inside to protect him from the protesters, provided the necessary medical care, and later released him.

Source: Ukrinform.

At the same time, footage of the teenager in a state of shock was actively circulated by Russian propaganda outlets, accusing the Ukrainian military of abuse. Video evidence later emerged refuting the enemy’s false claims: the footage shows that the minor was participating in the protests, threatened the police, and fell on his own during the incident.

The head of the Office of the President, Kirill Budanov, stated that those who instigated the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka will be identified and held accountable. According to him, an objective investigation has already been launched by the Prosecutor General’s Office and the relevant law enforcement agencies.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, has sent inquiries to law enforcement agencies regarding the incident in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. The Ombudsman is demanding that the circumstances of the incident be clarified, that the legal grounds for the presence of military personnel and National Guard representatives in the building be verified, and that the actions of all those involved be assessed.

The military unit’s deployment site in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka housed servicemen who had participated in the defense of Mariupol and Azovstal, survived Russian captivity, and returned to duty. This was reported by Military Ombudswoman Olga Reshetilova.

Those whose unlawful actions are established must be held accountable in accordance with the law, she noted.

Earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) opened a case regarding the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

As a reminder, Budanov responded to the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

The Azov Corps commented on the clash near the deployment site in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, a crowd tried to free the mobilized soldiers from a bus.

The commander of the National Guard acknowledged that those returned from the Special Military Unit were being held in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: Twenty-five people were found in a house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka; four were injured.

As a reminder, military command is rushing to the Kyiv suburbs: details of the incident.

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