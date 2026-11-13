Vygivsky promised to fire the two police officers implicated in the Carthage case

Two National Police officers implicated in the “Carthage” case are facing criminal charges. According to Vygivsky, they will also be dismissed from law enforcement agencies in the near future.

“Regarding the events and Operation ‘Carthage’: Two National Police officers are facing criminal charges—the deputy head of the Department of Strategic Investigations and an officer from the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast,” he said.

Vygivsky noted that the ministry became aware of the relevant legal proceedings when they began this morning, and the individuals involved in the case were suspended from their duties even before the news story was published.

“An internal investigation is currently underway. They will be dismissed in the near future,” the minister emphasized.

This was stated by Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vyhovsky in the Verkhovna Rada during question time for the government.

Operation Carthage — a group that had recruited law enforcement officers has been exposed.

As a reminder, Kropiva’s driver was released from pretrial detention on bail of 3 million hryvnias in the Carthage case.

A prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) denied that Kropiva was on a business trip to Lviv.

Prosecutor Kropiva, a suspect in the NABU investigation, secured a pension of 300,000 through the courts at the age of 42.

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