Ivan Vygivsky, head of the National Police of Ukraine, stated that the conflict in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka began because of the actions of a woman whom he called a “pseudo-medic.” According to him, reports of an alleged torture chamber and the illegal detention of military personnel are untrue.

Vygivsky noted that there had been manipulation and false reports circulating about the events. Law enforcement officials are currently identifying all those involved in the conflict, and the State Bureau of Investigations is to provide a legal assessment of their actions.

He said there was a great deal of manipulation and false information surrounding the situation, which was primarily directed against a National Guard unit.

“The background to this situation is that it was staged. It began when this so-called medical worker arrived in a vehicle branded as a medical aid vehicle, complete with medical aid insignia. Supposedly to provide assistance to individuals who were being held illegally,” he noted.

This building, Vygivsky noted, had been legally leased by the National Guard.

“This woman was livestreaming in an emotional manner. After many people saw this, crowds began to gather there. In effect, she was manipulating the situation and turning the whole thing on its head,” added the Minister of Internal Affairs.

Law enforcement officials are currently identifying the individuals who were there and determining where they came from. All cases will be subject to a legal assessment.

Afterward, the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine described the conditions under which the individuals were being held, and they were subsequently given the opportunity to be taken to a hospital for medical care, although medical assistance was also provided on site.

“Four people—two soldiers who had returned from combat duty, and two others who had been mobilized and were awaiting deployment to the front lines. After that, the crowd decided that this was not enough and demanded the release of another 17 people who were inside the building—who were also National Guard personnel preparing to be deployed to the front lines,” Vygivsky continued.

After that, a decision was made to evacuate the building, as it had been identified as a facility that could be targeted by Russian forces.

Therefore, it was decided to evacuate the people by bus. The individuals voluntarily boarded the bus, but when it began to move, they were prevented from leaving.

“The claims that it was a torture chamber or that someone had died were falsehoods spread by that woman. The State Bureau of Investigation will conduct a legal assessment of these events. The National Guard leadership is conducting an internal investigation, and an assessment will be made specifically regarding those individuals who were allegedly being illegally detained there,” he said.

Vygivsky emphasized that Russia is waging a hybrid war.

“We acted as tolerantly and prudently as possible to prevent casualties and injuries. That is why this conflict ended at this stage,” the Minister of Internal Affairs continued.

The ambulance driver and a woman were detained. A number of cases related to this incident are currently under investigation.



This was reported by Interior Minister Ivan Vygivsky.

As a reminder, the Commander of the National Guard explained the presence of a teenager in the house during the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, a blogger spreading Russian propaganda was spotted during the clashes.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine responded to the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) opened a case regarding the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

As a reminder, Budanov responded to the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

The Azov Corps commented on the clash near the deployment site in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, a crowd tried to free the mobilized soldiers from a bus.

The commander of the National Guard acknowledged that those returned from the Special Military Unit were being held in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: Twenty-five people were found in a house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka; four were injured.

As a reminder, military command is rushing to the Kyiv suburbs: details of the incident.

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