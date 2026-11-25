In the Vinnytsia region, three servicemen from the Tulchyn District Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center stopped a civilian vehicle carrying a pregnant woman and used a pepper spray canister without having the appropriate authority to do so. The head of the regional recruitment center acknowledged that the soldiers had no right to stop the vehicle.

Preventive measures have already been imposed on two individuals involved in the incident. The circumstances of the incident were discussed during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission.

The incident occurred on November 14 at approximately 9:00–10:00 p.m. The head of the Vinnytsia Regional Traffic Control Center and Special Forces confirmed that the soldiers cut off a civilian vehicle, creating a dangerous situation on the road. According to him, they wanted to find out why the car was following them.

At the same time, the soldiers were unaware that the driver was wanted and did not check his military registration documents.

When asked whether the Traffic Control Center staff had the authority to stop the car under such circumstances, the head of the regional Traffic Control Center replied, “They do not have such authority.”

He also confirmed that at the time of the incident, the servicemen were not performing their official duties. They were on their way to Vinnytsia, where they were scheduled to begin joint public awareness activities with the police the following morning.

During the TSK meeting, the names of the servicemen involved in the incident were also disclosed:

Senior Lieutenant Yaroslav Yurchenko;

Lieutenant Ihor Mesk;

Senior Private Oleg Novikov.

According to the head of the regional TSK, only Yurchenko has combatant status.

The head of the regional TSK confirmed that it was the military personnel who first used the pepper spray. He explained that pepper spray is freely available for purchase and can be used by civilians for self-defense. At the same time, the official acknowledged that in this case, there was no threat to the soldier.

A pregnant woman was in the civilian vehicle. When asked whether the military personnel provided her with assistance after using the pepper spray, the head of the regional TCC replied, “As far as I know, no.”

During the commission’s meeting, the issue of one of the servicemen possibly being under the influence of drugs was also raised. “I am not aware of this fact; I am not prepared to comment,” replied the head of the regional TSK.

As noted during the TSK meeting, after the conflict, the soldiers left the scene, damaging the door of a civilian vehicle.

Currently, one of the soldiers has been taken into custody, while the other was released on bail of 166,000 UAH.

The Vinnytsia Regional TSK and the Special Investigation Team are conducting an internal investigation. The investigative department of the regional police is investigating a criminal case under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism). The parliamentary TSK is awaiting the results of the internal investigation and continues to monitor the situation.

This information came to light during a meeting of the parliamentary Temporary Investigative Commission, according to a “Glavkom” correspondent at the scene.

Read also: Took the dashcam and paid a 17,000 fine: Goncharenko’s TSC takes on a military traffic police officer who gassed a pregnant woman (VIDEO).

In the Odesa region, law enforcement officers detained a group of employees from the district military registration and enlistment office and their accomplices, who are suspected of kidnapping, unlawful detention, and torturing men in order to artificially “meet mobilization quotas.”

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