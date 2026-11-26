Under the “Winter Admissions” program, military personnel, veterans, and those released from Russian captivity are eligible to receive a grant for preparatory courses leading up to the 2027 admissions cycle.

The program will last 3 to 6 months and will be offered in person or online.

The program includes classes in Ukrainian language, mathematics, Ukrainian history, and one elective subject—with at least 90 hours devoted to each subject.

It also provides for compensation for dormitory housing of up to 800 UAH per month and a payment of 3,328 UAH for participants who do not receive other government benefits.

Upon completion of the courses and successful passing of the final exams, participants can receive 15 additional points added to their competitive score when applying to the same university for a state-supported degree program.

Source: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has expanded opportunities for military education: it has raised the age limit for admission to a number of courses and master’s programs, and has also eliminated the mandatory medical examination for certain categories of military personnel upon admission.

Due to regular air raid alerts and Russian attacks, the Ministry of Education and Science has reminded Ukrainian universities of the rules for operating during wartime.

A number of leading universities in Kyiv have changed their teaching formats following massive Russian attacks on the capital. Some higher education institutions have temporarily switched to remote learning, while others have adopted a hybrid model prioritizing the safety of students and faculty.

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