The Office of the Military Ombudsman investigated the issue of Ukrainian servicemembers remaining in their positions for extended periods.

According to the study’s findings, signs of exhaustion begin to appear in most of those surveyed as early as the first month, and prolonged deployment without rotation significantly worsens their physical and psychological condition.

According to the Office, the longest recorded deployment at a position was 460 days, while the average duration cited in complaints was 115 days. The complaints involved service members from 130 military units. However, the actual number of those facing this problem may be significantly higher.

As part of the study, more than 1,600 service members who had been stationed at their posts for extended periods, as well as 174 commanders, were surveyed. In addition, 34 in-depth interviews were conducted with commanders, sergeants, and soldiers.

The results showed that 60% of service members experienced signs of exhaustion as early as the 30th day, and 8 out of 10 reported significant exhaustion by the 60th day. 10% of respondents reported thoughts of self-harm or suicide. Another 25% were unable to fully recover after a prolonged stay at their posts, and among those who had been there for more than 180 days, nearly half fell into this category.

The most significant stressor was a lack of water—83% of respondents noted its critical or severe impact. Logistical disruptions were cited as a significant stressor by 76%. Other negative factors included the deaths of fellow soldiers, being alone on the front lines, the inability to leave cover, uncertainty about the surrounding situation, and the lack of clear rotation schedules.

Based on the study’s findings, the Office of the Military Ombudsman proposes strengthening medical and tactical training for military personnel, introducing a unified system for assessing the condition of positions based on a set of criteria, and reviewing mechanisms for recovery after prolonged exposure to combat conditions. In particular, it is proposed to take into account not only the duration of deployment but also the conditions of service and the consequences experienced by the service member.

As a reminder, Koretskyi wants to impose harsher penalties for desertion and evasion of military service.

The commander of the Airborne Forces explained why demobilization during wartime could weaken the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, Venislavsky commented on Koretsky’s remarks regarding the demobilization of military personnel.

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