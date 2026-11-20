The State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) has completed a pretrial investigation into a servicemember who evaded military service for more than three years and, instead of returning to his unit, was selling vegetables.

In February 2023, after being wounded, the man underwent treatment and was subsequently granted leave. In March, he was supposed to return to his military unit in the Donetsk region, but he informed his commanding officers that he was allegedly continuing his treatment.

In July 2023, he stopped pretending to be undergoing treatment but never actually returned to duty. Instead, together with his wife, he continued the family business of selling vegetables.

Meanwhile, for six months, the soldier continued to receive his military pay. According to investigators’ estimates, the state’s losses amount to nearly half a million hryvnias.

Source: State Bureau of Investigations.