A soldier from the Lviv region successfully sought a court order to be discharged from service so he could care for his mother

The Lviv District Administrative Court ruled in favor of a servicemember who had been unlawfully denied discharge from service due to family circumstances. The man requested to be discharged so he could care for his mother, who has a second-degree disability and requires assistance from others.

The court ruled that the military unit’s refusal was unlawful and ordered the command to discharge the plaintiff from military service.

As stated in the ruling, which was published in the court registry in November 2026, the soldier—whose mother has a second-degree disability and requires care—filed a lawsuit. The military unit denied the man’s request for discharge from service, so he filed a lawsuit.

A representative of the military unit filed a response to the complaint, stating that the soldier’s request had been denied because his mother has two other grandchildren. The case was heard by Judge Zoryana Lun, who reviewed all the evidence and arguments.

The case materials indicate that the plaintiff’s mother, who has a second-degree disability, has another son—also a soldier—and two grandchildren. One grandson has a second-degree disability, while the granddaughter is unemployed, cares for two young children, and lives separately from her mother in the Kyiv region.

“The mere fact that the plaintiff’s mother has second-degree relatives, such as grandchildren, does not automatically classify them as members of the plaintiff’s mother’s family within the meaning of Part 2 of Article 3 of the Family Code of Ukraine, since she does not live with her and is not bound by a common household. Therefore, the defendant failed to prove that the plaintiff’s mother has other first- or second-degree relatives who could care for her as a person with a second-degree disability. In light of the foregoing, the court concluded that the defendant’s refusal to discharge the plaintiff from military service was unlawful and violated the plaintiff’s rights,” the court’s decision states.

The judge ruled that the military unit’s decision to deny the plaintiff’s request was unlawful and ordered the defendant to discharge him from service. The court’s decision may still be appealed.

As a reminder, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi was discharged from military service and placed in the reserve.

In Ukraine, charges were filed against a former military officer who defected to Russia and became a major general.





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