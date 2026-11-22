Military engineers and electricians will be enlisted to help with the urgent restoration of energy infrastructure following Russian attacks, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky announced on Sunday, November 22, 2026, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyy on Sunday, November 22, 2026, following a meeting with relevant ministers, representatives of the Office of the President, heads of regional and municipal administrations, and energy sector officials.

According to the head of government, at the President’s direction, plans have been developed to involve the State Special Transport Service, which is subordinate to the Ministry of Defense, in the repair work. The Prime Minister noted that civilian utility services are not always able to operate efficiently in combat conditions and lack the necessary specialized equipment, whereas the State Special Transport Service units already have relevant experience, particularly in frontline regions.

In addition, the Ministry of Defense, in cooperation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, must identify qualified engineers and electricians among military personnel, update the lists, and, based on regional criteria, assign these specialists to the State Emergency Service reserve so they can be called upon as needed and to expedite emergency repair work following shelling.

Source: Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretskyi.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development, is preparing to launch a unified digital platform through which citizens will be able to report the absence of basic utility services—electricity, heating, and water supply. Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi announced this on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

Most of Odesa now has water following a large-scale power outage caused by Russian strikes on energy infrastructure. At the same time, parts of the city still lack water and heat. Utility workers have organized water deliveries, and public water fountains and about 300 resilience centers are also operating in the city.

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