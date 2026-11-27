Service members are advised to verify that their personal information and documents are up to date at their military units by the end of the year.

Errors or outdated information can cause problems with pay, vacation requests, medical treatment, and access to social benefits.

In particular, the Kyiv Regional Military Registration and Enlistment Office and the Social Protection Department have identified six points to pay attention to:

Marital status: Report marriages, divorces, name changes, or the birth of a child, and submit the relevant documents to the personnel department.

Bank details: Verify that your IBAN is up to date, especially after changing banks or opening a new account.

Medical documents: Keep medical records, medical examination board reports, test results, documents regarding injuries, trauma, illnesses, and rehabilitation recommendations.

Leave documents: Verify the existence of the commander’s order, the accuracy of the dates and duration of leave, as well as departure and return documents. If planning to travel abroad, separately clarify the rules for crossing the state border.

Personal directive regarding payments: Verify or complete the document designating the individuals who will receive a portion of your pay in the event of capture or being listed as missing in action, as well as the recipients of a one-time benefit in the event of death.

Electronic military ID: Check the “Army+” app to verify that the document exists and that the information is accurate. If there are errors, contact the appropriate authorities to have them corrected.

Servicemembers are also advised to keep copies of all important documents, including medical reports, family documents, court decisions, and proof of eligibility for benefits. When submitting documents to a military unit, it is advisable to retain proof of submission so that, if necessary, you can confirm that the documents were submitted.

Source: Kyiv Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support.

As a reminder, the Southern Operational Command is investigating a conflict between military TCC personnel and civilians in Vinnytsia.

Earlier in Odesa, a driver stabbed a Military Registration and Enlistment Office officer with a knife and attempted to run him over with his car.

Prior to that, law enforcement officials announced that they had charged a 41-year-old Kyiv resident with suspicion of opening fire on October 19 inside the Pecherskyi District Military Registration and Enlistment Office in Kyiv. He faces life imprisonment.

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