Oleksandr Vilkul, chairman of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, stated that the decision to shut down Ukraine’s largest steel mill, “ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih,” was made for economic reasons, not because of Russian shelling.

Vilkul noted that the plant accounts for about 30% of the city’s budget and accused the company of using the rocket attacks as a pretext to shut down the plant. “Nowhere in Ukraine is safe. In reality, they are doing this for economic reasons,” he said.

The plant’s CEO, Mauro Longobardo, explained to reporters that the decision was made in September following strikes that damaged the last two operational blast furnaces. According to him, the shutdown process will continue through December. About 1,500 employees will remain on site to keep the facility operational, while the remaining 14,500 will be sent home with their jobs secured and two-thirds of their salaries paid.

Lombardo emphasized that the company has no plans to leave Ukraine. At the same time, he acknowledged that even after the war ends, the plant’s future will remain uncertain, as recovery after a year of inactivity will require significant investment, and some of the skilled workforce may find other jobs.

Vilkul made these remarks in a comment to the Financial Times.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi must respond to the Russian missile strikes on the ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih steel plant. As a result of the attacks, the plant was forced to halt operations.

On the evening of November 20, Russian forces launched two ballistic missiles at Kryvyi Rih. The missiles struck a parking lot near a popular restaurant in the city center. Twenty people were injured, including three children, and during the rescue operation, Russian forces launched a second attack on the city using jet-powered drones.

On the night of November 20, Russian forces launched a massive attack on Kryvyi Rih using jet-powered drones. The strikes caused significant damage to infrastructure, including a gas station, and left part of the city without power. There were no fatalities or injuries.

On the evening of November 10, Russian troops launched a massive drone attack on critical infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih. As a result of the strikes, part of the city was left without power, and hospitals and water utility pumping stations were switched to generators. There were no fatalities or injuries.

Read us on