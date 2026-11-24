The Court of Appeals amended the sentence of a driver involved in an accident that occurred on October 14, 2022, in the village of Bilskaya Volya, Varash District. The decision was made following a petition by juvenile prosecutors from the Rivne Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Late that evening, a 19-year-old local resident, who did not have a driver’s license, got behind the wheel of a technically defective Honda motorcycle—which lacked license plates and insurance—while under the influence of alcohol. On Rafalivska Street, he veered into oncoming traffic, where he collided with a Loncin motorcycle that was parked at the edge of the oncoming lane.

As a result of the traffic accident, the 20-year-old driver of the Loncin motorcycle died at the scene, and the minor passenger on the Honda motorcycle sustained serious injuries.

In August 2024, the court found the person responsible for the traffic accident guilty of violating traffic safety rules by driving a vehicle while intoxicated, which resulted in the victim’s death, and sentenced him to five years of probation with a five-year suspension of his driver’s license.

The prosecutor’s office, considering this sentence disproportionate to the severity of the criminal offense and the defendant’s circumstances, appealed the verdict.

The Rivne Court of Appeals, having heard the prosecutor’s arguments, overturned the decision of the court of first instance and issued a new ruling, sentencing the driver—now 23 years old—to 3 years inimprisonment and a 5-year ban on driving. He admitted his guilt and expressed sincere remorse.

Source: Rivne Regional Prosecutor’s Office

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