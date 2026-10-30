In Ukraine, a soldier died after drinking whiskey mixed with methadone that had been sent to him as a "gift" from a woman. The woman watched this happen during a video call and recorded it on camera. The head of the National Police of Ukraine, Maksym Tsutsikiridze, spoke about this incident.

According to him, the murder was carefully planned: the woman, with whom the soldier regularly communicated via video chat, offered him a gift. However, the poisoned alcohol was prepared and sent by another accomplice.

According to law enforcement officials, the woman was not necessarily the direct organizer of the poisoning. Her role in the scheme and the actions of other individuals involved are being determined as part of the investigation. At the same time, this case shows that even long-term communication and regular video calls do not guarantee safety.

Murders of military personnel via Telegram are becoming systematic

As Maxim Tsutsikiridze explained, law enforcement officials identified a recurring pattern after they began comparing the results of forensic examinations, the victims’ last contacts, and their correspondence.

According to the police chief, throughout 2026, investigators probed 20 criminal cases involving the deaths of 22 Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemembers in eight regions of Ukraine and Kyiv. In cases involving the deaths of 12 servicemen, 11 individuals have already been notified of suspicion. In four additional cases, authorities have identified individuals for whom notices of suspicion are being prepared. Four cases have been referred to court.

At the same time, Tsutsikiridze emphasized that not all 22 deaths can currently be considered homicides: in some cases, the causes of death are still being determined.

According to him, methadone plays a role in many of the established incidents; it was passed on to the soldiers via mail, hidden stashes, or during personal meetings. The perpetrators attempted to gain the trust of potential victims through acquaintances, romantic relationships, shared leisure activities, and gifts.

Russian handlers primarily recruit young people, including minors, to carry out these crimes. They are offered money, drugs, or promises of help in resolving personal problems.

In one case described by Tsutsikiridze, a 19-year-old man agreed to kill a soldier for 5,000 hryvnias. In another, two schoolgirls were approached to commit a crime and were promised 5,000 dollars.

How Military Personnel Can Protect Themselves from Poisoning

Law enforcement officials urge service members to be especially cautious about gifts, packages, and offers from people they’ve met online.

Key recommendations include:

Do not consume alcohol, medications, or other substances of unknown origin, even if they were sent by people you know.

Do not accept suspicious offers to drink or take anything during a video call.

Do not send photos of yourself in military uniform to people you barely know, and do not disclose your place of service, daily routine, or whereabouts.

Be wary if the person you’re talking to insists on meeting in private or asks you not to tell anyone about your conversation.

Do not accept packages intended for others, and do not forward unknown packages at the request of strangers.

If a contact seems suspicious, the police advise saving the correspondence, account details, and phone number, and calling 102. You should not try to expose suspicious individuals on your own or continue the conversation to verify their identity.

According to Maksym Tsutsikiridze, 102 service personnel have already been instructed on how to respond to such reports. Unit commanders are asked to convey these recommendations to their personnel.

Source: UNIAN.

As a reminder, in the Rivne region, a 14-year-old girl will stand trial for the murder of a soldier commissioned by the Russian Federation.

In the Ternopil region, scammers swindled nearly ₴350,000 from the mother of a missing soldier.

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