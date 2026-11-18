Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, responded to the criticism that arose following his latest interview. He noted that his remarks had sparked outrage and debate, but emphasized that he has no intention of sweeping under the rug the problems Ukraine may face once the war ends.

According to Kim, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs is conducting research and regularly communicating with veterans. In particular, about 80% of the veterans surveyed are concerned about potential addictions, and nearly half fear they might be drawn into illegal activities.

“Think about these numbers. These aren’t my fabrications or predictions. This is what veterans themselves fear and talk about,” he emphasized.

Kim noted that he believes it is important to speak openly about such risks, even if these topics lead to uncomfortable discussions. In his view, the state must not only talk about being ready for the end of the war but also actually prepare for potential challenges.

“But I want us to be truly prepared. ‘Us’ includes the government, veterans, the ministry, and the public,” the official stated.

He also added that the Ministry of Veterans Affairs is working to support defenders, facilitate their rehabilitation and employment, and assist their families; however, solving all these problems requires joint efforts by the government, veterans, and the public.

“That’s why I’m open to discussion. To suggestions. And to criticism as well. Let’s just focus on the substance and work together to find solutions,” Kim concluded.

He emphasized that he wants Ukraine to be prepared for the challenges that will follow the end of hostilities.

“I have one goal—so that when asked, ‘Are we ready for the end of the war?’, I can say, ‘We are ready!’”

Kim shared this on Facebook.

Photo: Vitaliy Kim appeared in public with a bruise and swelling near his eye.

Kim outlined five priorities for veterans’ policy.

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