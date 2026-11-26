Vitalii Kotsur, Ph.D. in History, Candidate of Political Science, and professor, has been reelected as rector of the Hryhorii Skovoroda University in Pereiaslav, Kyiv Oblast, a position he has held since 2021, according to the university’s website.

In the election held on November 26, 2026, 380 out of 418 eligible voters participated, representing a 90.9% turnout, and 363 people, or 86.8% of the total number of voters, cast their ballots for the incumbent rector.

There was only one candidate on the ballot—the incumbent rector—which complies with the provisions of the Law of Ukraine “On Higher Education,” which permits rector elections to be held with a single candidate. One ballot was deemed invalid, and another 38 remained unused.

Source: website of the Hryhorii Skovoroda University in Pereiaslav.

Ukrainians living abroad or who have returned to Ukraine and have already completed their general secondary education or are set to complete it in the 2026/2027 academic year can prepare for the National Multidisciplinary Test (NMT) in a preparatory course as part of the “Winter Admission” program. According to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, 94 higher education institutions have already joined the program.

Two universities in the Kyiv region have joined the “Winter Admission” program, which allows prospective applicants to take a preparatory course and prepare for the NMT.

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