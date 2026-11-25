On Tuesday, November 24, Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar arrived in Transcarpathia. This is the first visit by a Hungarian prime minister to the region since 2015, back in the days of Viktor Orbán, whose policy toward Ukraine for many years was arguably the most hostile among all EU countries. Mágyar came specifically to Transcarpathia—a region with a concentrated Hungarian minority and where, in fact, the roots of a long-standing conflict lie.

The meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy took place in a warm, constructive, almost friendly atmosphere. The leaders visited the Lajos Kossuth Lyceum in Berehove, where they even played a friendly volleyball match, which became the real “highlight” of the evening. The politicians smiled a lot, shook hands frequently, and publicly exchanged pleasantries at a joint press conference. Zelenskyy called the visit “very substantive and constructive,” while Magyar described it as “historic” and one that opens “the possibility of restarting relations between the countries.” It seems that after years of tension and mutual accusations between Kyiv and Budapest, the moment has finally arrived—if not for complete reconciliation, then at least for a significant thaw.

But is everything really so rosy? Has the “ice truly broken” between the two countries, and does this visit mark the end of the era of “Hungarian blockades” on Kyiv’s path to the EU? Or does the outward warmth conceal the same pragmatic calculations and the same problems, which have simply changed form but not substance? UA.News political analyst Mykyta Trachuk, together with experts, examined the issue.

Political Volleyball: What’s Really Behind the Visit

Perhaps the most memorable moment of the visit was the volleyball game. Zelenskyy and Magyar ran around the school gym with teenagers, spiking the ball, laughing, high-fiving, and clapping for one another. On the one hand, it looked sincere and down-to-earth. On the other hand, it was all too reminiscent of a staged political stunt, the goal of which was to show that the leaders are energetic, athletic, “ordinary guys” who aren’t afraid to be “close to the people.” An analogy inevitably comes to mind with Vladimir Putin during his early terms, who was just as active a hockey player—in contrast to the elderly, ailing, and often intoxicated Boris Yeltsin.

But setting aside the analogies, it becomes clear that this game conveyed several direct messages at once. The first was to show that the leaders are young, strong, athletic men. The second was to demonstrate that Ukraine and Hungary can compete and vie against each other, but ultimately shake hands, just as athletes do after a match—and just as Magyar and Zelenskyy did after the game. The third was to convey that leaders are capable of human connection and informal understanding. And although it looked a bit strange from the outside—two grown men in suits running after a ball like kids, while a grueling, bloody war is actually raging in the country—in reality, politics is often precisely about such gestures. And if it helped even a little to ease the tension and change the tone of the relationship, then it was worth it.



The symbolism of the visit wasn’t limited to volleyball alone. For instance, Magyar, among other things, called for the return of the turul—a mythical bird symbolizing the Hungarian nation—to the Palanok Castle in Mukachevo. In 2022, local authorities removed the turul and installed the Ukrainian trident in its place, a move that sparked outrage even within Viktor Orbán’s administration at the time.

To a Ukrainian reader, this demand may seem absurd: could a sane adult, the leader of a country, really be so seriously concerned about some mythical bird on a castle? But for Budapest, this is a matter of identity and historical memory. The very fact that the Hungarian leader violated it during his very first visit attests to the depth of the conflict surrounding such purely symbolic matters. They are worthless in material terms, but mean a great deal to the other side—and could become the very “gesture of goodwill” that unlocks even more complex issues.



The Roots of the Conflict: What’s Wrong with Relations with Hungary

In general, tensions between Kyiv and Budapest have been ongoing since at least 2014. At that time, the new government set a course to strengthen the status of the Ukrainian language, which provoked a sharp reaction from Hungary. The issue of the rights of Transcarpathian Hungarians came under the personal patronage of Viktor Orbán.

The situation came to a head in September 2017, when the Verkhovna Rada passed a new “On Education” law that significantly expanded the use of the Ukrainian language in the educational process. For Hungary, this was a signal that the rights of its minority—which, according to data from the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs dating back to 2018, comprises over 100,000 Hungarian citizens in Transcarpathia—were under threat. At that time, Budapest blocked a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Commission and vowed to block Kyiv’s further integration into Euro-Atlantic structures (which it continued to do).

Since then, the conflict has alternated between flaring up and subsiding somewhat, but it has never completely disappeared. Viktor “Mr. Veto” Orbán has made the issue of Transcarpathian Hungarians his political trademark and used it to mobilize his electorate. Hungary became the leading Ukraine skeptic in Europe, regularly vetoing or delaying decisions regarding Ukraine—from sanctions against Russia to financial aid and EU accession negotiations.

Mátyás’s victory in the spring elections sparked cautious optimism in Kyiv. In June, the parties even announced a “historic agreement” on expanding the linguistic, educational, and cultural rights of the Hungarian minority, but the issue remained unresolved. Moreover, the Hungarian leader has maintained a hardline, principled Orbán-style stance on military support for Ukraine, which has also caused dissatisfaction in Kyiv. At the same time, Hungary has never stopped providing humanitarian aid.



Has the “ice broken”? What has changed, and what hasn’t?

In short: the ice has indeed cracked, but it hasn’t completely melted. The situation has improved significantly compared to the Orbán era, but fundamental disagreements remain unresolved.

The very fact of the visit and the warm atmosphere of the meeting indicate that the parties are ready for dialogue at the highest level. This is already a significant step forward after years when all communication boiled down to mutual diplomatic spats. The parties also agreed on specific measures: expanding cooperation in the energy sector, energy supplies, the use of Ukrainian gas storage facilities by Hungarian companies, the reconstruction of border checkpoints, the launch of new direct rail services, and so on. These are pragmatic steps that benefit the economies of both countries. The parties are clearly committed to building a long-term and constructive model of relations.

But there is another side to the story. First, the issue of the rights of the Hungarian minority, although it has made some progress, has not yet been fully resolved. During his visit, Magyar made it clear that he expects Ukraine to fulfill the agreements in full and within a short timeframe. This means that the issue of language and educational rights will remain on the agenda—with the potential for new tensions if Kyiv is unable or unwilling to fulfill its promises.

Second, despite his constructive approach, Madyar did not emerge as a “pro-Ukrainian” leader, as some—for some reason—had hoped. He remains skeptical about Ukraine’s rapid integration into the EU, refuses to participate in the €45 billion loan, and makes it clear that Hungary will continue to provide no military assistance. In other words, under Magyar, the neighboring country has ceased to be a source of systemic problems and constant vetoes, but it has not become a friend of Ukraine in the sense that the Ukrainian government and a significant portion of society understand it. Budapest is a tough, pragmatic partner that is fully prepared to cooperate where it can, but is not willing to sacrifice its own interests and principles for the sake of Kyiv’s wishes.

However, it would be naive to expect more given the situation that had developed over nearly a decade and a half. Even this thaw following the Orbán era is already a major diplomatic victory and a boon for both countries.



Expert Opinions

Political analyst Maksym Honcharenko is convinced that Magyar’s visit represents a significant diplomatic breakthrough. This could signal a reset of relations following the prolonged confrontation of the Orbán era. We’ve seen constructive steps: joint events, symbolic gestures, and the raising of an issue painful for both countries—the rights of the Hungarian minority.

“The most important outcome is progress on issues related to the linguistic, educational, and cultural rights of the Hungarian community. Mádár himself acknowledged these developments. For many years, the issue of the Hungarian minority has been a hindrance to bilateral relations. It was actively stoked by both domestic political forces in Hungary and supported by Russian propaganda. Its gradual resolution removes one of the biggest obstacles to long-term cooperation. Questions regarding the specific content of the agreements and their implementation remain open, but the very fact of direct, constructive dialogue stands in contrast to Orbán’s policies.

The shift in Hungarian policy opens a window of opportunity. Unlike his predecessor, the new prime minister is demonstrating a willingness to take a pragmatic approach and engage in direct dialogue. Of course, this does not mean a sharp turnaround… or Budapest’s shift into the ranks of Kyiv’s unconditional supporters. But unlike under Orbán, the Ukrainian issue no longer carries a purely negative connotation. Yes, Hungary continues to be guided by its own interests, and its position on Ukraine’s integration into the EU remains a matter of debate. But with the new prime minister, Ukrainian diplomacy gains room to maneuver,” the political analyst believes.

According to the expert, a key indicator will be Mádár’s stance on Ukraine’s future in the EU. Important factors here include a willingness to engage in dialogue, a refusal to block EU decisions in support of Ukraine, and cooperation in the economic and energy sectors, among others.

“It is still too early to speak of a complete resolution of the Ukrainian-Hungarian confrontation. However, Mádár’s visit is one of the most positive signals in recent years. Kyiv and Budapest are shifting from a policy of mutual accusations to a pragmatic search for compromises. And it is quite likely that this will not be limited to merely symbolic political gestures and optimistic statements,” concluded Maksym Honcharenko.

Political scientist and director of the Institute of World Policy, Yevhen Magda, views the situation more skeptically. He says that in light of the legislative changes adopted by the Hungarian parliament—which limit the prime minister’s tenure to two terms — that is, eight years — it is by no means certain that the decision on Ukraine’s accession to the EU will be made during Péter Magyar’s tenure as prime minister. But he does have something to add to his list of achievements.

“For several months, Magyar had been pushing for a meeting in Berehove. And now that meeting has taken place. He brought humanitarian aid and emphasized that Hungary has not forgotten the Hungarian community in Ukraine. In other words, Magyar has taken over part of Orbán’s agenda… Instead of the 11-point list of demands that was under Orbán, we received 10. The point regarding mandatory political representation of the Hungarian minority in parliament was removed, since this would require constitutional amendments. And under martial law, we are not only unprepared for this—we cannot implement it in accordance with the law.

I see no grounds for speaking of any significant breakthrough. Ukraine allowed Mádár to demonstrate his best political qualities to Hungarian voters. But what did Ukraine gain from this? That last week Hungary withdrew its reservations and objections regarding the opening of the fourth and fifth negotiation clusters between Ukraine and the EU? But the opening of these clusters does not yet mean that the negotiations will be effective or swift. After all, we’re talking about the Green Deal and the agricultural sector. These are very complex areas of negotiation. Therefore, in my opinion, we played a game of give-and-take with Hungary. And now, on top of all our other problems, we’ll have the additional challenge of how to conduct a dialogue on national minorities with Romania, Bulgaria, and possibly, in the future, with Poland as well. And, by the way, the question arises: how should we define the rights of the Russian national minority? After all, according to the 2001 census… we definitely have several million ethnic Russians. To be honest, I don’t know what to do with them. Unlike our government, which claims that this problem does not exist, I believe it does. And this raises additional questions regarding Magyar’s visit to Ukraine,” says Yevhen Magda.



In summary, Péter Mádár’s visit to Transcarpathia is unquestionably a positive development and an important shift in relations between Ukraine and Hungary. After more than 13 years of mutual insults, blockades, vetoes, and misunderstandings, the parties have finally sat down at the negotiating table on equal terms—and they did so not in the gloomy atmosphere of ultimatums, but in the rather friendly and constructive setting of a volleyball match.

Kyiv and Budapest are ready to explore new formats for their relationship. But we shouldn’t harbor any illusions that the conflict has been completely resolved: we’re still a long way from that. And even good personal relations between the leaders don’t eliminate the structural problems that have accumulated over decades in bilateral relations.

But today, for the first time in a very long time, we have reason for cautious optimism. If such visits become regular, if the talk of “a new chapter in relations” is followed by concrete steps—both from Kyiv and from Budapest—then there is a chance that, sooner or later, Ukraine and Hungary will be able to leave behind a long, painful, and unproductive period of mutual alienation. The key is not to stop after the first steps and to remember that the leaders playing volleyball together is far better than the armed detention of Ukrainian cash collectors, insults about the Hungarian leader’s “potbelly,” and everything else along those lines.

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