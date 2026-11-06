At the “Ustyluh” border crossing, a Polish citizen attempted to bring nearly 3,000 e-cigarette cartridge parts into Ukraine without declaring them or paying customs duties. The goods, in their original packaging, were being transported in the trunk of a car through the “green corridor.”

An administrative report was filed against the offender under Part 2 of Article 471 of the Customs Code of Ukraine. The penalty provides for a fine equal to 30% of the value of the undeclared goods.

The preliminary value of the seized shipment is 340,000 hryvnias. The final amount will be determined following a commodity examination.

Source: Volyn Customs (Facebook)

During an inspection of international mail shipments, inspectors from the Kyiv Customs Office discovered a shark head, a stuffed buzzard, and a fragment of an elephant tusk. These taxidermy specimens are examples of wild fauna, the international trade in which is regulated by the CITES Convention.

At the “Yagodin” customs post, Volyn customs officers discovered nearly 14,000 items of new clothing with a total weight of over 5 metric tons, which were being attempted to be imported into Ukraine under the guise of used goods.

On Saturday, October 24, at the “Krakivets” border crossing, Lviv customs officers, together with servicemen from the 7th Carpathian Border Guard Detachment, discovered undeclared Apple devices with a total value of 1.4 million hryvnias.

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