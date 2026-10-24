The enemy attacked the Zaporizhzhia region 934 times over the past 24 hours: seven people were wounded

Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers launched 934 attacks on 61 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Seven people were wounded as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.

The enemy also launched four missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia.

Russian forces carried out 21 airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Zhovtenkoye, Zhovta Krucha, Tavriyske, Yasna Polyana, Novorozivka, Odarivka, Veselyi Hai, Krynivka, Novotroitske, Zalivne, Raiske, Vilnyanka, Vasynivka, Soniachne, and Chervonyi Yar.

730 UAVs of various types (primarily FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Vilniansk, Kushuhum, Malokaterynivka, Richne, Ternuvate, Balabine, Lysogirka, Bilenke, Nyzhnia Khortytsia, Chervonodniprovka, Hryhorivka, Veselyanka, Zaporozhets, Novoyakovlivka, Zapasne, Magdalynivka, Bilyayivka, Rizdvyanka, Stepnogorsk, Plavni, Primorske, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novopavlivka, Preobrazhenka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Omelnyk, Bilohirya, Charivne, Novoselivka, Hulyaypilsk, Hirke, Staroukrainka, Verkhnia Tersa, Kopani, Dolynka, Rivne, Vozdvizhivka, Prydorozhne, and Novozaporizhzhia.

179 artillery strikes hit Richne, Ternuvate, Chervonodniprovka, Novoyakovlivka, Zapasne, Magdalynivka, Rizdvyanka, Stepnogorsk, Plavni, Primorske, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Orihiv, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novopavlivka, Preobrazhenka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Omelnyk, Bilohirya, Charivne, Novoselivka, Huliaipilske, Hirke, Staroukrainka, Verkhnia Tersa, Kopani, Dolynka, Rivne, Vozdvizhivka, Prydorozhne, and Novozaporizhzhia.

Source: Telegram channel of Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council.

As a reminder, Russian occupation forces have advanced near Mali Shcherbakiv and Shcherbakiv in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Dobropillia in the Zaporizhzhia region remains under Ukrainian control. Reports of the city’s alleged capture by Russian troops are untrue, stated Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President.

A Russian FPV drone attacked a civilian vehicle near Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia district. A 73-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman were killed in the strike.