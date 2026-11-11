Wolves and bears have been venturing into populated areas with increasing frequency; local communities are warning of the danger

Ukraine is seeing an increase in the number of predators, which are increasingly venturing closer to populated areas. Wolves have been spotted on rural streets, and bears are entering private yards. Local residents are urged to be cautious and follow safety guidelines.

In particular, four wolves were spotted in a village in the Hnivan community in Vinnytsia Oblast.

Meanwhile, in Zakarpattia, bears are entering private properties and roaming the streets of towns.

On November 9, the Tyvriv District Organization of the Ukrainian Society of Hunters and Fishermen reported the appearance of a wolf pack. The increase in the number of predators there is attributed to the prolonged hunting ban during martial law.

According to the organization, wild animals are migrating closer to populated areas in search of food. Wolves have been spotted not only in Vinnytsia Oblast but also in Odesa Oblast and Transcarpathia.

In the Odesa region, the Interregional Directorate of Forestry and Hunting reports that, based on the results of the 2026 winter census, the number of wolves in the region increased by 472% compared to 2023. In Volyn, wolves attacked domestic animals during the summer.

In the Carpathian region, there has also been an increase in the number of bears appearing near human settlements.

For example, in the village of Tarasivka in the Tyachiv District, a brown bear was spotted right in the yard of a residential building. And in the village of Nyzhnia Apsha, the animal wandered the streets and was captured on surveillance cameras.

In light of these incidents, residents are urged to ensure the safety of their pets and to follow safety guidelines when encountering predators.

To reduce the risk of predator attacks, follow these recommendations:

Securely lock up livestock and poultry. In the evening and at night, keep domestic animals in sturdy farm buildings with secure doors and locks.

Do not leave dogs outside at night. A dog on a chain cannot escape or defend itself and may therefore become easy prey for wolves.

Ensure your yard is well-lit. Motion-sensor lights around your home and animal enclosures can help deter predators.

People are advised to limit their movements in the outskirts of villages and near forest edges after sunset. You should not walk through such areas alone. Children on their way to school or extracurricular activities should be accompanied by adults.

If you encounter a wolf, it’s important not to provoke the animal or try to run away. Specifically, it’s recommended that you:

Do not turn your back on the predator or run , as sudden movements may provoke a chase.

Back away slowly without getting closer to the animal.

Try to make yourself look bigger: raise your arms or jacket above your head.

Shout loudly, use a whistle, or make noise with whatever items are at hand.

All instances of predators appearing within populated areas must be reported immediately to the city or village council or to representatives of the state forest service.

Earlier in Kyiv’s Obolon district, a real wolf was removed from an apartment in a residential building after it attacked its owner, causing serious injuries to her arm and thigh.

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