On November 19, 2026, the High Council of Justice temporarily suspended the chief judge of one of the district courts in Odesa Oblast from judicial duties in connection with criminal charges brought against him. The decision was made at the request of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

The High Council of Justice partially granted the anti-corruption authorities’ request, setting the term of the official’s suspension until January 9, 2027.

According to the pretrial investigation, the judge promised, in exchange for monetary compensation, to rule in favor of a citizen in a case involving her administrative liability for driving while intoxicated (Part 1 of Article 130 of the Code of Administrative Offenses). The information was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations on November 6, 2026, and the very next day, November 7, law enforcement officers caught the judge red-handed immediately after he received the agreed-upon amount of illicit benefit.

Source: Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

A judge of the Pavlohrad Court was sentenced to prison for accepting a $2,000 bribe.

A female officer of the General Staff was detained for accepting a $14,000 bribe.

In the Chernihiv region, a detained deserter attempted to offer a bribe of 40,000 hryvnias.

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